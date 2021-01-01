Ant McPartlin engaged to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ant McPartlin has become engaged to his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

The TV star’s publicist Simon Jones confirmed the news in a statement.

He said: “Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting.”

The pair have reportedly been in a relationship since 2018, following the 45-year-old’s separation from Lisa Armstrong, his wife of 11 years.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Corbett has two daughters from her relationship with ex-husband Scott Corbett.

McPartlin, from Newcastle upon Tyne, has described Corbett as his “rock” after she supported him following his drink-driving arrest and stint in rehab.

He stepped back from the spotlight after crashing his car in March 2018 while more than twice the alcohol limit, before entering rehab.

The star had struggled with a two-year addiction to super-strength painkillers following a knee operation in 2015.

His stint in rehab came six months after he was awarded an OBE for services to entertainment and broadcasting along with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly.

In January 2019, McPartlin made a return to his TV duties alongside Donnelly at the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

The duo have since spoken about how his struggles affected their three-decade friendship and working relationship.

News of McPartlin’s engagement comes shortly after he and Donnelly wrapped the latest series of I’m A Celebrity, which was filmed at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19.

The ITV programme is usually filmed in Australia.