Saira Khan becomes latest panellist to quit Loose Women

Saira Khan has quit Loose Women after five years on the ITV show.

Her announcement comes after Andrea McLean, its longest-serving presenter, left after 13 years.

Khan, 50, said she joined the show as a “troubled soul” but left “feeling I’ve dealt with the baggage”.

She said, on Instagram, that she would like her “seat to be given to either a gay, transgender or non-binary person” to “help the show to be more reflective of the world we live in”.

Writing in her Sunday Mirror column, Khan said 2020 had made her “reflect” on her life.

“It has certainly made me assess my priorities, values and how I want to move forward with my life,” she said.

“So I start this new year by saying goodbye to Loose Women.

“After five years of being a regular panellist, I’ve decided to give up my seat to another woman who will benefit from the platform as I did.”

The former Apprentice contestant said it was a “difficult decision, but when you feel there is nothing left to share on a show that is all about sharing, it’s time to bow out.”

She will pursue “other life experiences”, including running her skincare business.

Andrea McLean has also left the programme (Ian West/PA)

McLean announced last year that she was quitting the ITV daytime show.

The pandemic made her question whether “I want my life to go back to the normal that it was before,” she said.

“You get one life, are you living it the way that you want? And are you doing everything that you want to do? Are you being brave? Are you taking chances? And I realised, no,” McLean said.