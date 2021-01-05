BBC says it will deliver ‘biggest educational offer in its history’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The BBC has said it will deliver the “biggest education offer in its history” for school pupils.

The move comes after Boris Johnson put England into a national lockdown, while schools are also currently closed to most pupils in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

From Monday, CBBC will offer three hours of primary school programming from 9am, while BBC Two will support pupils studying for their GCSEs with at least two hours of dedicated programming each weekday.

Educational programmes such as Our School, Celebrity Supply Teacher, Horrible Histories, Art Ninja and Operation Ouch will all be broadcast.

Mr Johnson welcomed the news, and said: “Fantastic initiative from the BBC, who will be helping children to learn while we all must stay at home.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “Ensuring children across the UK have the opportunity to continue to follow the appropriate core parts of their nation’s school curriculum has been a key priority for the BBC throughout this past year.

“Education is absolutely vital – the BBC is here to play its part and I’m delighted that we have been able to bring this to audiences so swiftly.”

The BBC is bringing its biggest ever education offer from Monday 11 January: 📚 @CBBC will have a three-hour block of primary school programming from 9am. 📚 @BBCTwo will cater for secondary students with at least two hours of content each weekday.https://t.co/NXpJSb7AHm pic.twitter.com/fyjvs4yWgW — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 5, 2021

Additional content will also be available on the red button and online.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: “The BBC has helped the nation through some of the toughest moments of the last century, and for the next few weeks it will help our children learn whilst we stay home, protect the NHS and save lives.

“This will be a lifeline to parents and I welcome the BBC playing its part.”