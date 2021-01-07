‘I want to thank the scientists’: Lionel Blair has second dose of vaccine

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lionel Blair has thanked scientists for their work after having the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The 92-year-old entertainer said the vaccine was “the best birthday present I could have”.

He urged people to “wear your mask, stay at home (and) wash your hands”.

Blair told Good Morning Britain he felt “wonderful”.

Lionel Blair (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He said: “I’m feeling fine. It was the best birthday present I could have because I was 92 on December 12 and on that day they said I can have my first one, which I did, my first appointment.

“Yesterday I had my second.”

And the veteran tap dancer told the ITV show: “I want to thank the scientists for getting this together.

“It’s just wonderful, what they’ve done.

“I do the flu jab every year, I do as I’m told and that’s what everybody should do – wear your mask, stay at home, wash your hands.”

Blair previously dubbed those who turn the vaccine down “crazy”.

“I’m just … thinking, thank God I live here,” he has said.