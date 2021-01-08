Friday, January 8th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / TV

In Pictures: Stars say farewell to Barbara Windsor

by Press Association
January 8, 2021, 2:47 pm Updated: January 8, 2021, 4:43 pm
David Walliams arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor (Ian West/PA)

Famous faces were among the mourners at the funeral of actress Dame Barbara Windsor.

Former EastEnders actor Ross Kemp, comedians Matt Lucas and David Walliams and others joined Dame Barbara’s husband Scott Mitchell, friends and family at Golders Green Crematorium for the service.

The EastEnders and Carry On star died in December aged 83.

The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony
The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony (Ian West/PA)
Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick arrive at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor
Co-stars Ross Kemp, left, and Jamie Borthwick were among those attending (Ian West/PA)
Barbara Windsor funeral
Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband, Scott Mitchell (centre), leaves Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)
Barbara Windsor funeral
Floral tributes spelled out ‘Saucy’ and ‘Babs’ (Ian West/PA)
David Walliams and Matt Lucas arrive at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor
David Walliams and Matt Lucas before the service (Ian West/PA)
Christopher Biggins arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor
Christopher Biggins was a close friend of Dame Barbara’s (Ian West/PA)
Jane Moore arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor
Jane Moore was among those attending the service (Ian West/PA)
The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony
Floral tributes spelt out the words ‘The Dame’ (Ian West/PA)
Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium, north London, for the private funeral service of Dame Barbara Windsor
Hair and make-up artist Gary Cockerill arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)
Dame Barbara Windsor’s coffin is carried into Golders Green Crematorium, north London, ahead of a private ceremony
The funeral had a reduced number of attendees in accordance with coronavirus restrictions (Ian West/PA)