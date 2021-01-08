Dame Barbara Windsor laid to rest with flowers spelling out ‘Babs’ and ‘Saucy’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s has been laid to rest with flowers spelling out Babs, The Dame and Saucy adorning her coffin and a topless photo from her Carry On days included in the order of service.

Her husband Scott Mitchell, who was married to Dame Barbara for 20 years, was joined by famous friends including Ross Kemp, Christopher Biggins, David Walliams and Matt Lucas at a private funeral at Golders Green Crematorium in London.

The actress, known for her work in the Carry On films and EastEnders, died in December at the age of 83.

She had suffered from dementia.

Floral tributes outside Golders Green Crematorium (PA) The funeral cortege of Dame Barbara Windsor arrives at Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)

Mr Mitchell has shared the order of service for her funeral because Covid restrictions have limited the number of mourners who can attend.

He told the PA news agency: “As Covid has denied so many of Barbara’s family, friends and fans a chance to say farewell properly, I wanted to share the order of service to let people be a small part of it.

Dame Barbara Windsor’s husband, Scott Mitchell (centre), leaves Golders Green Crematorium (Ian West/PA)

“My heart goes out to every family who have experienced the same restrictions at their loved ones funerals.”

He added: “I would again like to thank my family, friends, the media and the public for their incredible support and well wishes since Barbara’s passing.

Scott Mitchell and Dame Barbara Windsor have both been praised for their work raising awareness of dementia (PA)

“Barbara’s condolences page for Alzheimer’s Research UK has passed the £150,000 mark. Beyond anything we may have dreamed of.”

The service, which was also attended by Loose Women’s Jane Moore and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, featured tributes from Kemp, Biggins and Dame Barbara’s former co-star Anna Karen.

Ross Kemp, centre, arrives at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The coffin was brought into the ceremony to Frank Sinatra’s On The Sunny Side Of The Street and hymns Jerusalem and The Lord Is My Shepherd were also played during the ceremony.

The order of service featured a collection of photos of Dame Barbara throughout her career and personal life, including on the set of EastEnders, with the Queen and on her Carry On films, as well as with her husband.

Christopher Biggins arrives (Ian West/PA)

Dame Barbara’s recording of Sparrows Can’t Sing from her 1963 film of the same name was played as the recessional music.

The order of service finished with the famous topless photo of Dame Barbara from the film Carry On Camping, accompanied by her quote: “That picture will follow me to the end.”

Mitchell wrote below it: “Yep!!! Rest in peace my darling Bar, my love forever Scott xx.”

David Walliams and Matt Lucas arrive at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The couple have been widely praised for their work raising awareness for Alzheimer’s disease after the actress went public with her diagnosis in 2018.

Mr Mitchell arrived at the crematorium in the first funeral car, ahead of a car containing his mother Rita Mitchell, who introduced the couple, and his sister Marsha and brother-in-law Laurence, who make up his Covid bubble.

Barbara Windsor’s husband, Scott Mitchell arrived in the first car (Ian West/PA)

A JustGiving page set up as a tribute to Dame Barbara and in aid of Alzheimer’s Research UK has raised more than £145,000, reaching more than £150,000 with Gift Aid, and people have the option of donating in lieu of flowers.

Donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/DameBarbara.