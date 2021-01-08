BBC sign up Joe Wicks, Adam Peaty and Mr Motivator for lockdown fitness sessions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Joe Wicks, Mark Wright, Mr Motivator and Adam Peaty are among the famous faces the BBC has recruited to help people stay active during the lockdown.

Segments offering tips on physical and mental wellbeing will air across programmes including BBC Breakfast and Morning Live.

Footballer Tyrone Mings and rugby league star Kevin Sinfield will also take part.

Adam Peaty is among the famous faces recruited by the BBC (Ian Rutherford/PA)

Fitness guru Wicks will host the first session at 7.50am on Monday during BBC Breakfast.

Sinfield, Mings, Olympic swimmer Peaty and Mr Motivator will also feature during the first week of the series.

Reality TV star Wright, who is to run sessions aimed at secondary school pupils on BBC Two, said: “When I started training on Instagram during the first lockdown, I could not believe how many people joined in with me – to make even a small positive difference was so rewarding.

“To continue this journey and team up with the BBC to help motivate teens to get healthy and to get moving is something that I’m really proud to be a part of.”

Mark Wright will run sessions aimed at secondary school pupils (Matt Crossick/PA)

On BBC One’s Morning Live the professional dancers from Strictly Come Dancing will demonstrate easy routines for viewers to replicate at home.

BBC chief content officer Charlotte Moore said: “Now more than ever, it’s so important to stay active and healthy.

“Our range of BBC fitness programming is suitable for viewers of all ages and will provide vital support to parents and children in lockdown as well as creative ideas to keep moving and stay fit from home.”

All segments will be available on BBC iPlayer.