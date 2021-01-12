Jason Donovan: I love the adrenaline I get from Dancing On Ice training

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jason Donovan has said he loves the “adrenaline” he gets during training for Dancing On Ice.

The Australian actor and singer, 52, said he decided to join the programme to “experience something I would never experience before”, adding it is a “craft”.

The new series of the ITV competition will begin on Sunday.

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Discussing his preparations for the show, Donovan said: “I love the adrenaline. I like going to training. I’m interested in the sport. ”

He said it is a “team sport”, adding: But again it’s not just about the skate, it’s about the personality and it’s about how you sell yourself for the whole experience. Isn’t that amazing.”

Donovan said he has begun to practice lifts on the ice.

He added: “It’s like a mild curry at the moment, we haven’t gone for the full cheeky northern Indian curry just yet.

“But I’m sure they’re coming. As is dancing on one leg.”

(Dominic Lipinski/PA)

He added the programme is proving “structure in a year where there hasn’t been a lot of structure”.

Donovan shot to fame in playing Scott Robinson in Neighbours before launching a music career in 1988.

He has appeared in a series of musicals, famously playing the lead role in Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat in the early 1990s in the West End.