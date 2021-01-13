Caroline Quentin on Strictly lick: Johannes was completely complicit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Caroline Quentin has said her partner on Strictly was happy to be licked during one of their dance routines, and she “did not take it upon myself to lick him”.

The ex-Men Behaving Badly actress raised eyebrows when she licked Johannes Radebe’s arm during their flirty cha cha cha on the recent series.

Quentin, 60, was voted off the show after the dance.

She told The Guardian she did not realise it was “a problem” until “Johannes came off, because he’s always looking at Twitter, and he went: ‘Oh God.’

“I said: ‘What, Johannes?’ He went: ‘People don’t like the fact you licked me.’

Cha Cha Cha, but make it cheeky 😉 Caroline and Johannes never fail to make us smile. #Strictly @quentyquestions @jojo_radebe pic.twitter.com/Gz5Ki3HRQ6 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 21, 2020

“Let me just say that Johannes was completely complicit.

“I am not a licker. I did not take it upon myself to lick him.

“We talked about it. It was consensual licking. It was meant to be funny. So get a sense of humour or f*** off. One or the other. I don’t care.”

She also said she had felt “institutionalised” by Strictly.

Bill and Oti want to thank all of you that supported and voted for them, and thank to you to everybody who watched with us this year. 💖 #StrictlyFinal @BillBailey @OtiMabuse pic.twitter.com/ozoxN4an97 — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 19, 2020

“They all refer to Strictly as a well-oiled machine,” said the actress. “It has to be. But, within that, I think it can become a little… insensitive to individuals.”

Comic Bill Bailey became the oldest celebrity to lift the glitterball trophy in the BBC One show’s final in December.

The comedian, 56, had described his dance skills as “patchy” when he first signed-up for Strictly against younger rivals.

His victory meant his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse lifted the glitterball for a second consecutive year.