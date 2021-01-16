Matt Tebbutt appears to be caught off guard during opening of Saturday Kitchen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Saturday Kitchen presenter Matt Tebbutt appeared to be caught off guard as some strong language was broadcast at the start of the programme.

Just after the continuity announcer had finished introducing the BBC One cooking programme, his voice could be heard before the Saturday Kitchen credits appeared on screen.

He appeared to say: “Bloody hell Murray, that’s miles away.”

Immediately after the comment was broadcast the programme’s theme music began to play and Tebbutt began to address viewers.

“Good morning, we are on a mission to brighten your day with some delicious company and fabulous food,” he said.

The incident amused some on social media.

One Twitter user said: “Yes guys we heard the fruity language about something been a distance away…

“The perils of live TV, love it.”

Another added: “Perils of live television, you should always assume the mic is live even when not in vision.”

Saturday’s episode featured comedian Ed Gamble alongside food writer Shivi Ramoutar, chef Tom Brown and wine expert Helen McGinn.

Tebbutt became a permanent presenter on Saturday Kitchen in 2017.

The chef, 47, attended Leiths School of Food and Wine and trained with renowned chef Marco Pierre White.

Earlier this week fitness guru Joe Wicks said he was left “embarrassed” when one of his hit livestreamed PE sessions began earlier than he anticipated and audio of him breaking wind was broadcast online.