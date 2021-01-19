Lupin star Omar Sy celebrates as drama becomes Netflix’s biggest French hit

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Lupin star Omar Sy has celebrated after the drama about the gentleman thief became Netflix’s biggest French international hit.

The series, which was released on January 8, is projected to reach 70 million households in its first 28 days, the streaming service said.

Sy wrote on Twitter: “70 millions, that’s insane!!

70 millions, that's insane!! 🎉 So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally ! That wouldn’t have been possible without you. 🙏🏾 Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/cgehO0KGuZ — Omar Sy (@OmarSy) January 19, 2021

“So proud that Lupin is the first French Netflix Original series to be so successful internationally!

“That wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you all.”

Inspired by the adventures of Arsene Lupin, the show follows gentleman thief Assane Diop, whose life as a teenager was turned upside down when his father died after being accused of a crime he did not commit.

Some 25 years later, he sets out to avenge his father for an injustice, using Arsene Lupin, Gentleman Burglar as his inspiration.

Netflix said it is the platform’s biggest French international hit to date and has landed in the top 10 in the UK, reaching the top spot in France, Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, the Philippines and Sweden.

The show is streaming now and part two will land on the service later this year.