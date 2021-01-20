Paloma Faith to be subject of BBC documentary about work and motherhood

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Paloma Faith will be the subject of an “exposing” BBC documentary about juggling her career with motherhood.

The one-hour film Paloma Faith – As I Am will follow the singer, who has spoken openly about her experiences with IVF, over a year of her life as she balances motherhood and her career, navigating the demands of a make-or-break tour with writing a new album, launching an acting career and being a parent.

The London-born singer, 39, welcomed her first child with her long-term boyfriend, the French artist Leyman Lahcine, in December 2016 although they initially decided not to reveal the child’s gender in a bid to maintain their privacy.

With unlimited access @PalomaFaith: #AsIAm follows her on an emotional journey, as she balances the demands of touring with writing a new album, launching an acting career and being a first time mum. Coming soon to @BBCTwo and @BBCiPlayer: https://t.co/sbIAMeedGI pic.twitter.com/E8uOvp7XT2 — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) January 20, 2021

In September this year, she announced she was pregnant once again after a “struggle” involving six rounds of IVF treatment.

Faith said: “I was very reluctant to let a camera into the very personal experience of working as a first-time mum, but Jane Mingay, who made the film, is also a mother and a friend so I felt safe.

“The result is very telling, exposed and at times emotional for me to watch.

“Also, I hope it’s a testament to all working mothers out there. As a feminist, I don’t believe in aiming for patriarchal ideals in order to be a success.

“I believe in embracing our feminine strengths and abilities in order to try and navigate success in a male-dominated and judged world.

“The film I hope gives some insight into this.”

It will observe her life on and off stage and feature appearances and contributions from Rag’n’Bone Man, Ty Taylor and Jonas Blue as well as her band, management and family members.

Jan Younghusband, head of commissioning at BBC Music Television, said: “Paloma Faith – As I Am, from first-time director Jane Mingay, shines a light on Paloma’s incredible achievements in her career to date, whilst also taking an honest look at the reality of balancing the commitments of parenthood with a demanding career.

“It’s a warm and often moving film and I’m delighted that we’ll be able to bring Paloma’s inspiring story to viewers on BBC Two.”