Adam Curtis to tell ’emotional history of modern world’ in BBC film series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A new series of films by Adam Curtis, which will “tell the story of how we got to the strange days we are now experiencing”, are set to premiere on BBC iPlayer next month.

Can’t Get You Out Of My Head: An Emotional History Of The Modern World will be a series of six films from the journalist and Bafta award-winning filmmaker, whose work includes HyperNormalisation, Living In An Unreal World and Every Day Is Like Sunday.

The films will trace different forces across the world that have led to now, not just in the West, but in China and Russia as well.

They will covers the roots of modern conspiracy theories, the history of China, opium and opioids, the history of Artificial Intelligence, melancholy over the loss of empire and, love and power and explore whether modern culture is part of the new system of power.

Curtis said: “These strange days did not just happen.

“We, and those in power, created them together.”

The films will premiere on iPlayer on February 11.