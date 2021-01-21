Netflix renews hit period drama Bridgerton for second series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Netflix’s hit period drama Bridgerton has been renewed for a second season, it has been confirmed.

Earlier this week, the streaming giant promised “exciting news” about the raunchy series, which stars British actress Phoebe Dynevor as a debutante in Regency London.

Netflix announced the news through a special edition of the mysterious narrator Lady Whistledown’s gossipy Society Paper, posted on Instagram.

Season two will seemingly follow the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, played by Jonathan Bailey, as detailed in the second book by author Julia Quinn.

It was also confirmed that filming will begin in spring in the UK.

Bridgerton is produced by Shonda Rhimes’ Shondaland and has been described as Gossip Girl meets Downton Abbey.

It recently helped drive Netflix to more than 203 million global subscribers.

And according to Lady Whistledown, "Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season" https://t.co/hFmBHEugAJ — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 21, 2021

Rege-Jean Page plays the mysterious and rebellious Duke of Hastings opposite Dynevor in the first series, as she makes her debut on the marriage market.

In a series of tweets, Netflix suggested that Anthony Bridgerton would “dominate” the new episodes.

It said: “Prepare for another social season! @Bridgerton shall be back for Season 2,” adding: ”And according to Lady Whistledown, ‘Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season’”