Another queen sashays away on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Cherry Valentine has become the second queen to leave RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The 26-year-old from Darlington, County Durham, was eliminated from the competition after losing to Tayce in a lip sync battle to Memory by Elaine Paige.

Thursday’s episode featured Sheridan Smith and Alan Carr on the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage and head judge RuPaul.

Here's a sneak peek at tonight's episode. See you at 7PM on @BBCiPlayer, squirrel friends. #DragRaceUK pic.twitter.com/ttBk7R2OAz — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 21, 2021

Following Cherry’s exit, RuPaul said: “Roses are red, violets are blue. You are Cherry Valentine and we’ll miss you.”

Cherry added: “Thank you very much. You have lit a fire under my arse, and never again will I let anyone overlook me, ever.

“I’ve learnt to always be yourself. Don’t give a shit about what everyone else thinks about you.

“You do you. Every day is Valentine’s Day.”

The second week of the new series saw the drag queens showcase their acting and singing skills in a West End style production called Rats The Ru-sical.

RuPaul (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The theme of the maxi runway challenge was Surprise Surprise, with Veronica Green named the overall winner.

Cherry’s look was based on a gender reveal party and she took to the catwalk with a baby bump and bright yellow minidress, splitting the judges’ opinions.

Carr said: “In Rats The Ru-sical she got lost – and she didn’t save herself on the runway. I knew what the surprise was going to be.”

New mother Smith replied: “I disagree, Alan. I loved the polka dot and I loved the gender baby. I actually was surprised. I’ve got a matching baby bump.”

The show returned last week for a second UK series with 12 new queens competing to win the chance to star in a digital series produced by the team behind the show.

Joe Black, 30, from Brighton, was first to be eliminated after she faced Bimini Bon Boulash in the series’ first lip-sync battle.

Speaking after her exit, Cherry reflected on what the show had taught her.

She said: “I learnt not to take life too seriously, and not to care what other people think of me. It’s definitely changed me as a person.

“I feel a lot more able to change the world funnily enough. Also, it’s made me feel less guilty talking about myself, which is something I’ve never really done before.”

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrive on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer from 7pm every Thursday.