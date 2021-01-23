Michael McIntyre ‘thrilled’ as The Wheel commissioned for second series

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Comedian Michael McIntyre has said he is “thrilled” to be bringing back The Wheel for a second series.

The Saturday night game show, which sees celebrity guests seated on a huge spinning wheel as they attempt to help contestants win big cash prizes, has been recommissioned by the BBC.

The first episode of the first series received consolidated ratings of 6.3 million viewers and the show featured as part of BBC One’s Christmas Day line-up.

Celebrity guests have included Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Gregg Wallace, Katherine Ryan and Dermot O’Leary.

Get ready for a Saturday night revolution! Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel | Starts tonight at 8:30pm | @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/INd04rbVV2 — BBC One (@BBCOne) November 28, 2020

McIntyre said: “I am thrilled by the success of The Wheel.

“The series was so much fun to host and I love how the gameplay in every show was so different but always entertaining and suspenseful.

“And having socially distanced strangers sing The Wheel to me on my daily walk has been the unexpected pleasure of lockdown!”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of production company Hungry McBear Media, said: “We are delighted to get a second series of The Wheel commissioned.

“It is a brilliant hybrid of an entertainment show and quiz, one minute you’re belly-laughing, then you’re singing the theme tune, and then your whole family is screaming ‘Donegal! The answer is Donegal!’

“Is there a better way to spend a Saturday night?”

The second series is due to air later in 2021 and Kate Phillips, acting controller of BBC One said: “The Wheel has quickly made its mark on Saturday nights with the absolutely brilliant Michael McIntyre at the helm.

“It’s been fantastic to see the show become a Saturday night favourite on BBC One and we can’t wait for another series full of laughs, spins and big wins.”