Denise Van Outen withdraws from Dancing On Ice after injury

Denise Van Outen has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after partially dislocating her shoulder during training.

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, 21, and her professional skating partner Joe Johnson will step in as replacements from this weekend.

Van Outen, 46, fell during rehearsals for the series launch earlier this month and made her debut on the ice with her shoulder strapped up.

Following a scan on Tuesday morning, doctors decided she could not continue to skate while she recovers.

Announcing the news on Instagram, she wrote: “GUTTED! If you’ve been watching @dancingonice you will be aware that just over a week ago I had a nasty fall and injured my shoulder.

“I managed to skate my first dance with @themattevers on the live show through a gritted smile because the pain was unbearable.

“I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.

“Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony.”

“I won’t be able to do any lifts,tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling.”

Amy Tinkler (ITV/PA)

Van Outen praised Evers as “the most incredible support and skate partner” and said she was proud of what they achieved in their time together.

She added: “If you don’t mind I’m going to give myself a couple of points for bravery for doing cartwheels on Ice at 46 with broken bones.”

Writing on Instagram, Tinkler said she and Johnson had been training in secret for the last three months as reserves for the ITV show.

She wrote: “For the past three months Joe and I have been working super hard as the reserve team for @dancingonice and we’re super excited to say we will be in the show on Sunday!

“We want to wish @vanouten_denise a very speedy recovery, you have been so kind to us and we wish you all the best

“I can’t wait to show you all what we can do! Thank you Joe for being the most amazing partner, you’re the best! Lots of love.”

Evers said in a statement: “Denise has worked so incredibly hard these past few months and I’m devastated that she’s unable to show everyone what a beautiful skater she’s become.

“It’s sad that the competition must end now for both Denise and I but it’s most important that she takes the time to heal and recover.

“I loved our time on the ice together and I love the wonderful friendship that we will always have.

Matt Evers (Ian West/PA)

“I’m gutted to have Denise leave the show and equally gutted that last Sunday’s hug will be my last for a while.”

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said: “We adore Denise and Matt and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

“They are both much-loved members of the Dancing On Ice family and we’d like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show.

“We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery.”