Third queen eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Asttina Mandella has been eliminated from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK after a lip sync battle to Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now.

The 27-year-old, from London, became the third queen to leave series two after she faced Tia Kofi in the sudden death round.

Thursday’s episode featured catwalk star Jourdan Dunn on the judging panel alongside Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and head judge RuPaul.

Following Mandella’s exit, RuPaul said: “Asttina, in the words of Nelson Mandela – ‘A winner is a dreamer who never gives up’. Now sashay away.”

Speaking about her experience on the show, Mandella said: “This was everything and more. I don’t want to leave, but it’s my time.

“It’s taken me a while to feel proud of myself. But I definitely am. I am so privileged to have been on this ride. I will cherish this for the rest of my life.”

The third week of the new series saw the drag queens pitted against each other in a challenge called Who Wore It Best?

Split into pairs, they were assigned a colour from which they had to create a runway look, but unbeknownst to the queens they were judged in pairs.

This week on #DragRaceUK @Rupaul, @grahnort @michellevisage are joined by extra special guest judge @missjourdandunn. Get your sewing machines ready girls, and may the best seamstress (🎶 𝘣𝘦𝘴𝘵 𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘮𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 🎶) win. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/SCyMzAEf2o — RuPaul's Drag Race UK (@dragraceukbbc) January 27, 2021

Mandella was paired with Bimini Bon Boulash but her navy look failed to impress the judges and RuPaul decided Bimini had wore it best, relegating Asttina to the bottom.

Norton said: “I’m underwhelmed by the outfit. Compared to the other girls it’s just a bit plain.”

Visage said: “I’m getting kind of ice skater vibes. Without the necklace it would have probably been 20 times better. My point is find the storyline and stick with the storyline.”

Dunn was more positive, saying: “All I saw was legs. I was like yes legs. I see them legs.”

Speaking after her exit, Mandella said: “There isn’t one thing honestly, the whole entire experience and journey was amazing.

“Well actually one thing I’ll never forget is that I won the first maxi challenge in an Asos jacket, and showed that you don’t need to be rich and have loads of money, have expensive outfits, wigs and other stuff.

“If you have charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent you can do and win anything you set your mind to.”

The show returned earlier this month for a second UK series with 12 new queens competing to win the chance to star in a digital series produced by the team behind the show.

Episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK arrive on BBC Three and on BBC iPlayer from 7pm every Thursday.