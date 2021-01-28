What you need to know about the 20 celebrities competing on Bake Off

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Here is what you need to know about the 20 celebrities taking part in this year’s The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

– James McAvoy

The Golden Globe-nominated actor played a young Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series and most recently appeared as Lord Asriel in the BBC adaptation of His Dark Materials.

– Daisy Ridley

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

Best known for starring as Rey in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Ridley is set to appear in upcoming science fiction thriller Chaos Walking alongside Tom Holland.

– Dame Kelly Holmes

The retired middle distance athlete specialised in the 800 metres and 1500 metres events and won gold for both at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

– John Bishop

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

Liverpool-born comedian and actor Bishop was recently cast as a companion in Doctor Who.

– Stacey Dooley

After making a name for herself fronting investigative documentaries for the BBC, Dooley won Strictly Come Dancing alongside professional dance partner and now-boyfriend Kevin Clifton.

– Tom Allen

The comedian will make his debut as a competitor in the tent after hosting Bake Off: The Professionals and featuring regularly on the spin-off Extra Slice.

– David Baddiel

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

Best known for his comedy partnership with Frank Skinner and for writing the football anthem Three Lions, Baddiel is also a published author and has been outspoken on the issue of anti-Semitism.

– Jade Thirlwall

The Little Mix star found fame on The X Factor in 2011 and her girl band have become one of the country’s biggest-selling.

– KSI

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

YouTube and rapper KSI, whose real name is Olajide William “JJ” Olatunji, has more than 22 million subscribers on the video platform and last year released his debut album.

– Ade Adepitan

Having survived polio as a child, Adepitan went on to compete as a wheelchair basketball player at international level before moving into presenting.

– Philippa Perry

The renowned psychotherapist is known for her books, which include How To Stay Sane, and her documentaries for the BBC and Channel 4.

– Nick Grimshaw

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

Known as Grimmy, the television and radio presenter has hosted a range of shows on BBC Radio 1.

– Rob Beckett

Best known for his comedy partnership with Romesh Ranganathan, Beckett’s credits include panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats and narrating the reality series Celebs Go Dating.

– Alexandra Burke

Burke won the fifth series of The X Factor in 2008 and has since released hits including Hallelujah and Broken Heels.

– Anneka Rice

Rice became a household name nearly 40 years ago on Channel 4’s game show Treasure Hunt. She launched her own series, Challenge Anneka, in 1989.

– Reece Shearsmith

The actor and writer was one of the brains behind cult sketch show The League Of Gentlemen and also co-created comedy series Psychoville.

– Dizzee Rascal

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

Considered one of the pioneers of the grime music genre, the east London rapper released his debut album Boy In Da Corner in 2003.

– Anne-Marie

Pop star Anne-Marie, from Essex, has worked with artists including Clean Bandit and Sean Paul.

– Nadine Coyle

As part of Girls Aloud, the Irish singer scored four number one singles and two number one albums.

– Katherine Ryan

(Channel 4/Love Productions)

The Canadian comedian and actress is a regular face on shows including Mock The Week and Have I Got News For You and recently starred in her own Netflix series, The Duchess.