Coleen Rooney offer to Rebekah Vardy ‘still on the table’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Coleen Rooney’s offer to Rebekah Vardy to end their legal dispute is said to be “still on the table”.

The Wag is understood to have proposed that both sides “walk away” under the deal.

The pair have been embroiled in a legal fight after Rooney, 34, publicly claimed Vardy’s Instagram account was the source of leaked stories about her private life.

Dancing On Ice star Vardy, 38, denies the accusation, which made headlines around the world.

Rebekah Vardy attending Dancing On Ice training (Joe Giddens/PA)

A source told the PA news agency: “Coleen did make an offer several months ago.

“It’s still on the table.

“She offered that both Coleen and Rebekah would pay their own legal costs and give money to charity.

“Both would walk away amicably but agreeing to disagree, instead of the spectacle of paying money to lawyers.”

Last year Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, hinted that she and Rooney could settle their differences soon.

She told Hello! magazine: “The new year could potentially see a resolution between us.

“I’m pretty sure the public are sick of reading about it, too.”

Vardy’s representative has been contacted for comment.