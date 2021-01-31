Dancing On Ice skate-off: Another star leaves the show

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rebekah Vardy escaped the Dancing On Ice axe after she was saved in a skate-off with Graham Bell.

Wag Vardy, who is partnered on the show with Andy Buchanan, said “I feel sick” when she was placed in the skate off.

But it was ex-Olympic skier Bell and his professional partner Karina Manta who ending up leaving the ITV show.

The curtains have closed on @skigrahambell and @KarinaMantras' time in the competition 😭 Thank you for all the fun and fabulous memories! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/fDkYPgVdP8 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 31, 2021

Judges saved Vardy, saying she had shown the most improvement in her two performances.

Bell said after his elimination: “The skating really does work with skiing.

“I’m not going to quit skating.”

Bell went home on musicals week, which saw show co-host Phillip Schofield present the show wearing his coat from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, having previously starred in the musical.

The ITV show, co-hosted by Holly Willoughby, also saw Amy Tinkler make her debut.

She replaced Denise Van Outen, who had to withdraw following an injury.

“I was a little nervous but I was really excited,” Olympic gymnast Tinkler said after her introduction to the show.

Billie Shepherd was absent from this week’s instalment following the death of her grandmother.

Viewers were told Shepherd’s grandmother was “proud” of her being on the programme, so she was likely to be “back next week”.

Rufus Hound is also absent and self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Jason Donovan recast his role in Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert for the performance in musicals week.

Donovan said he wanted to “pay homage to the musicals that can’t run at the moment” with the performance.

The show continues on ITV