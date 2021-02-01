Kara Tointon: My new baby is very zen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kara Tointon says her new baby son Helly is very “zen”.

The former EastEnders actress, 37, now has two boys with her fiance, chiropractor and tech entrepreneur Marius Jensen.

Tointon, 37, told Hello! magazine that her new baby “is an incredibly cool little man. He is very zen, he has a calming effect.

“He is so chilled and wonderful.”

Jensen said the name Helly – the baby also has the middle names Juel and Parsell – was inspired by his native Norway.

“The first Helly we found was an old Norwegian sea captain, from a place in Norway called Moss, a tiny little town where my grandmother is from.

“We looked him up and he was a big bearded guy like myself and it sort of fell into place.”

Helly’s birth was by elective Caesarean after Tointon’s now two-year-old son, Frey, was born following a four-day ordeal which resulted in an emergency C-section.

Tointon said of her recent experience at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London: “It was so strange as it seemed almost deserted.

“But we were both so aware that on the other side of the hospital it must have been pandemonium. It is amazing what they are all doing right now.”

The full interview is in Hello! magazine.