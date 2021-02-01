Morten Harket: I felt like a drunk crossing the M4 during The Masked Singer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Morten Harket has said he felt “like a drunk trying to cross the M4” when he was performing in The Masked Singer in his Viking costume.

The A-ha singer had his identity revealed on Saturday night during the ITV programme in a double eviction.

After having his identity revealed, he said that “everything was difficult inside of that costume”.

(Vincent Dolman/Bandicoot TV/ITV)

“I felt like a drunk trying to cross the M4 at times,” he added.

His costume consisted of an oversized beard and Viking helmet with horns on either side.

Harket also wielded a shield and small sword.

The Norwegian was disguised as Viking in the programme, which sees the celebrity panel of Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall try to guess the identities of mystery performers concealed within elaborate costumes.

The singer said he had not even told his children he was going to be appearing on the show, however they successfully guessed his identity after seeing him perform.

He said he was initially worried that some of the clues about his identity which were given during the programme were too obvious.

“I was worried at the beginning when I saw some of the clues they were going to present in my name, that I was going to blow my mask off immediately,” he said.

(Yui Mok/PA)

Harket said his “true fans” could tell immediately that it was him, adding: “So many people thought it was me from the onset and it was dead obvious, if you ask me.”

But he said he still “managed to confuse a lot of people close to me”.

He said that walking around in costume was an isolating experience as he could not interact with people.

“It was good training for the pandemic, actually, because it is pretty similar. You are just really cut off,” he said.

Discussing his reasons for going on the show, Harket said: “My main reason for doing this was to push myself out of comfort zones and expose myself to me.”

Comedian Sir Lenny Henry, former footballer Glenn Hoddle and singers Mel B and Sophie Ellis-Bextor have already had their identities revealed during this series.

The Masked Singer airs on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.