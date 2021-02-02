Ian Wright to front ‘exhilarating’ new game show for ITV

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Ian Wright will host a prime time game show in which the difference between big money and nothing will be decided by the bounce of a ball.

Moneyball on ITV will see contestants competing for “life-changing money” by working through a series of questions.

Each correct answer will see them accumulate more money – but as their total increases, so does the chance of losing it all.

Players can make an early exit with their prize fund but must first take one final shot, which could see them forced back into the game or leaving with their hard earned cash.

The former footballer and pundit, 57, said: “Look who’s got a brand new game show. From the moment ITV got in touch with the idea, I was hooked and there was no way I could’ve said no to Moneyball.

“It’s exhilarating, fun, dramatic, everything you want from a game show.

“Even though I know I’ll want everyone to win the money and even though I know I’ll be in bits when they lose, I can’t wait for everyone at home to experience the real drama of Moneyball.”

Wright has appeared on a number of TV formats including as a team captain on the BBC sporting panel show They Think It’s All Over between 2004 and 2006, and as a presenter on the 2008 reboot of Gladiators.

He is currently making a documentary for the BBC about the effect on children of growing up in a psychologically abusive and violent home, titled Home Truths.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of ITV entertainment commissioning, said: “We are delighted to have Ian at the helm of this exciting, new format that suits him perfectly.

“A heart-stopping game show that is full of humour, drama and life-changing moments.”

Moneyball is a co-production from Possessed and Potato, both part of ITV Studios.

Glenn Hugill, managing director of Possessed, said: “Moneyball is smart, fun and thrillingly unpredictable. Just like Ian.

“Players have a proper chance to win life changing money in a matter of minutes. They just have to get the questions right, right, right…”

Michael Kelpie, managing director of Potato, said: “Moneyball is a great game that combines general knowledge and split-second timing for the chance to win life-changing amounts of cash.

“Hugely compelling, fun to play and Ian Wright is the perfect host. We are thrilled to be working with Glenn and his team on this.”