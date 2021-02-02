It’s A Sin helps drive All 4 to new streaming record

Something went wrong - please try again later.

It’s A Sin has helped Channel 4’s streaming service to achieve its best ever monthly viewing figures.

The series, created by Queer As Folk writer Russell T Davies, has had 6.5 million views on All 4 since its release last month.

This helped drive All 4 to its best ever month in January.

Russell T Davies (Jane Barlow/PA)

The platform had 91% more views last month compared with January 2020.

Channel 4 labelled It’s A Sin All 4’s “most binged new series ever”, with the first episode becoming the streaming service’s most popular drama launch on record.

The drama tells the story of a group of young friends living in London through the HIV/Aids crisis in the 1980s and its impact on the LGBT community.

It has been praised for its candid view of the impact of the disease on the young men during the period.

Critically acclaimed new drama #ItsASin drives record All 4 streaming in January🎉🌟All 4’s biggest ever instant box set🌟Most binged new series ever🌟All 4’s biggest ever drama launchhttps://t.co/I4KX3Bcetc pic.twitter.com/2tSClfV3S8 — Channel 4 Press (@C4Press) February 2, 2021

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, said: “The extraordinary performance of It’s A Sin is a reminder that powerful drama with something important to say about the world can also be commercially successful.

“It has also demonstrated how our strategy of box-setting shows on All 4 can bring a greater combined linear and digital audience to a show than a traditional release pattern.

“It’s been a key driver of All 4 viewing in a month that has seen our digital viewing on our own platforms up by more than 90% compared to the same period last year.”

It’s A Sin stars Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander, Keeley Hawes, Stephen Fry, Neil Patrick Harris and Omari Douglas.

Other popular programmes on All 4 during January were Married At First Sight Australia, Ackley Bridge, Taskmaster, Gogglebox, 24 Hours In Police Custody and Grand Designs.