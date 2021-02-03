Rufus Hound quits Dancing On Ice after testing positive for coronavirus

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rufus Hound has withdrawn from Dancing On Ice after testing positive for coronavirus.

The comedian previously had to sit out from the competition after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19, however the comedian revealed on social media that he has now tested positive himself.

He labelled his professional partner Robin Johnstone “human sunshine” and a “tremendous pal”.

I will no longer be participating in @dancingonice COVID is – as I'm sure we're all well aware – a bastard and sadly the world isn't short of thosehttps://t.co/nurJG30fJe — Rufus Hound 💙 (@RufusHound) February 3, 2021

He added it “sucks” to have had to quit the competition.

“Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing On Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible,” he said in a video he shared on Twitter.

“So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn’t exist.”

Hound impressed during his first skate of the competition, with the judges putting him straight through to week three of the competition by giving him a golden ticket in recognition of his performance.

An ITV spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

“Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements.

(Ian West/PA)

“We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show.”

Comedian Matt Richardson and professional skater Vicky Ogden will join the line-up for the celebrity skating programme following Hound’s exit.

Last month actress and singer Denise Van Outen also withdrew from the competition after she partially dislocated her shoulder during training.

Billie Shepherd also took time away from the competition following a family bereavement.

Other celebrities competing this year include rapper Lady Leshurr, media personality Rebekah Vardy and actor Jason Donovan.

Dancing On Ice continues on ITV on Sundays at 6pm.