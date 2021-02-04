Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead hints at due date in pregnancy update

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Made In Chelsea star Binky Felstead has revealed that her unborn son will share the same birthday month as both her and her daughter.

The reality TV personality, 30, shared a pregnancy update, including new pictures of her baby bump, with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Thursday.

Posing in a pair of beige joggers and a black leotard, she joked that June would be full of birthdays and an expensive month for her partner.

She said: “Growing the third Gemini in the house … poor @max_fd June is going to be an expensive month!”

Felstead revealed on Boxing Day that she was expecting a baby with her fiance Max Fredrik Darnton.

She already shares a daughter, India, with her ex-partner Josh “JP” Patterson, who also appeared on E4 show Made In Chelsea.

Felstead announced that she was engaged to Darnton in September.

The pair met at Oxfordshire members’ club Soho Farmhouse at the start of last year.