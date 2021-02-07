Great British Menu announces new addition to judging panel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

TV chef and cookbook author Rachel Khoo has joined the Great British Menu judging panel.

The Croydon-born 40-year-old will make her debut this spring alongside returning judges Matthew Fort and Oliver Peyton, plus a different guest each week.

Khoo, best known for her BBC series Little Paris Kitchen, is expected to bring her training as a pastry chef in the French capital to the role.

NEW JUDGE ALERT! We welcome the fabulous @rkhooks to the judging panel for the news series of #greatbritishmenu Rachel will be along side @matthewfort and @oliverpeyton in the judging chamber whilst @andisn16 reprises her role as presenter for the 2nd time #newjudge #series16 pic.twitter.com/a0LqPFgLMs — Great British Menu (@GBMofficial) February 7, 2021

Her appointment comes as former judge Andi Oliver reprises her role of presenter for a second series.

Khoo said: “I am delighted to be taking on the role of judge at the Great British Menu! We have some extraordinary chefs in the UK and the programme does a great job of showcasing that homegrown talent.

“I’m so proud to be part of the series and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store.”

Series 16 of Great British Menu will mark the 30th anniversary of Sir Timothy Berners-Lee inventing the World Wide Web, and of Helen Sharman becoming the first British astronaut to go into space.

The contestants will therefore be celebrating British innovation throughout the challenges.

– Great British Menu returns to BBC Two for its 16th series in March.