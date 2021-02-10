Katie Price says she will never be able to run again after injuring feet in fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Katie Price has said she will never be able to run again and has screws and metal plates in her feet after a fall during a holiday in Turkey.

The TV star recently revealed she was registered as disabled and had applied for a blue badge as a result of the accident.

She told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It was in the dark, there was no lighting, no signposts.

“We were messing around… literally it was a small wall. I ran to jump over it and didn’t realise there was a 25 foot drop the other side. Landed on my feet.

“Even the physio that I see, he does a lot of footballers and stuff like that, and in 35 years this is the first injury he’s ever seen like this apart from a parachuter, who did it in one foot.

“I have got screws, metal plates, everything. I won’t ever be able to run again. I walk funny, I have one leg longer than the other. But luckily I can still horse ride and ride a bike.”

Price, whose son Harvey was recently unveiled as an ambassador for charity Mencap, was joined by her mother Amy for the interview, who said she is attempting to get a transplant as she battles the incurable lung condition Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF).

'I'm very up and down.' Katie Price's mum Amy, who has a terminal lung condition, tells @piersmorgan and @susannareid100 how she's been feeling during the pandemic. She shares her hopes of being put on the transplant list. pic.twitter.com/seN8oT6gNt — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2021

Amy said: “(It’s) very up and down really to be honest with you. Obviously it’s terminal. I should imagine I’m in the last couple of years now. What with Covid and everything, if I catch a cold or Covid there’s no hope so that would be the end of it for me.

“But positively, I’m hoping, I’m pushing to see if I can get on the transplant list because there is no cure and there’s nothing more they can do for me. It’s just palliative care keeping me comfortable.

'It just puts life into perspective.'@KatiePrice praises her mum Amy for the way she gets on with life. She credits her mum for being 'very brave and strong.' Watch GMB 👉 https://t.co/yyUUJmzswF pic.twitter.com/8iwtxIthcn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2021

“But with the transplant my age is against me. The results are not as good as you get older and you could die on the operating theatre, you could have rejection, you might not come out of hospital.

“If you could go through all that you could have a better quality of life, well you would have a better quality of life and maybe live for another two or three years. So, I’m pushing for that at the moment.”