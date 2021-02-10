Matt Berry to take Toast to Hollywood for new BBC series

Matt Berry will reprise his role as arrogant actor Steven Toast for a new BBC series.
Toast Of Tinseltown will feature a mix of new and returning cast members and will follow Toast as he moves to Hollywood and attempts to become a movie star.
Three series of Toast Of London, written and created by Berry and Arthur Mathews, originally aired between 2013 and 2015 on Channel 4.
Berry, who previously won a Bafta for the role, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only be working with Arthur and the rest of the Toast family again, but to also be taking the show to the BBC which I know Toast himself would very much approve.”
Mathews added: “It was a thrill to be writing Toast again after a long gap.
“Hollywood is a brave new world for Toast. There will be triumphs and tribulations (but mostly tribulations – and indeed humiliations).”
The first three series followed the bumbling, self-important actor through his faltering career and various romantic entanglements.
Shane Allen, controller of BBC comedy commissioning said: “This sitcom is one of the stand-out comedy gems of the last decade.
“His name belongs in the pantheon of celebrated British comedy character buffoons – Partridge, Brent and Toast.”
