Faye Brookes says Dancing On Ice criticism puts ‘fire in my belly’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Faye Brookes said criticism from the Dancing On Ice judges puts “fire in my belly” as she revealed she and professional skating partner Hamish Gaman will dress up as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this weekend for a special Valentine-themed show.

The soap star said competing in the ITV programme is “the most difficult challenge I have ever taken on in my whole entire life”.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “Dancing On Ice are going to be portraying the greatest love stories on ice and we have been given the honour of Kate and William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day (Paul Hackett/PA)

“I am in the full wedding dress and (to Hamish) you have got the lovely coat, haven’t you?”

Brookes said she has not let negative comments from the judges discourage her, saying: “(The judges) are doing their job, they have to give us constructive criticism and I want them to. I want to get the very best out of this experience.”

She added: “I am exhausted, I am not going to lie, this is the most difficult challenge I have ever taken on in my whole entire life, but that fire in my belly gives me the determination to be better.”

She also revealed that she has been getting advice from her former Coronation Street co-star Jane Danson, who took part in the show in 2019.

She said: “I actually saw her back when we weren’t in lockdown. It was half-term and she had escaped to the ice to get back in her boots.

“She keeps saying she is still dreaming about this show, it is the best thing she ever did, and I absolutely agree with her.”

– Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday.