BBC launches online resource to help improve mental health during pandemic

The BBC has launched a new online resource to help people manage their mental health during the pandemic.

The platform, named Headroom, provides practical tips for maintaining mental wellbeing and shares people’s personal stories.

It also features activities and music playlists aimed at boosting the user’s mood.

The website features contributions from famous faces including football pundit and former player Alex Scott, musician Yungblud and BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo.

Yungblud (Ian Gavan/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “At this time, we know many people are struggling.

“In particular, there are significant challenges for people around mental health.

“Headroom is a great resource for everyone bringing together a unique package of content to help in difficult times.

“Mental health is a topic that we should all be able to talk about.”

Scott said: “As someone who has been more vocal about their own mental health journey over the past couple of years, I am honoured to be the ambassador for BBC Headroom.

“This mental health ‘online hub’ is a project I am very passionate about and believe this is absolutely something we need right now.

“Whilst I will always advocate for physical wellness, mental wellness is as important, especially during lockdown, and after such a tough year.

“Whether it’s tips, stories, playlists, documentaries, films, projects, advice or education services, BBC Headroom is an online-support network to help us all navigate this challenging time and beyond.”

The resource is available at bbc.co.uk/headroom.