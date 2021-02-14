ITV reveals ‘record ratings’ for The Masked Singer final

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The final of The Masked Singer was watched by an average audience of 8.6 million viewers, ITV has revealed.

This is the biggest TV audience of the year so far outside of news and sport for any broadcaster, according to ITV.

The audience peaked at 10.6 million during the programme, which saw Joss Stone crowned as the champion after the singer was revealed to be Sausage.

The Masked Singer in 3 words according to @JossStone 🌭 @NeYoCompound 🦡 and @AstonMerrygold 🐦 Watch ALL the EXCLUSIVE behind the scenes on @ITV Hub now 👉 https://t.co/yI5jtajinQ #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/7YFf30NPuc — The Masked Singer UK (@MaskedSingerUK) February 13, 2021

Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “In these testing times, we’re delighted that The Masked Singer has brought some escapist joy and light relief to so many viewers at home.

“At the end of a long week in lockdown we’re all coming together and trying to guess who’s dressed as a giant sausage, and quite frankly, it’s been a brilliantly entertaining tonic.”

Saturday’s final attracted 2.2 million more viewers than the last episode of the 2020 series, according to the broadcaster’s average figures, and was the biggest audience the programme has had so far.

The average viewing figure for Saturday’s final was more than double the figure for the Boxing Day series opener, which was watched by an average of 4.2 million viewers.

Saturday’s final saw panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Mo Gilligan and Davina McCall, alongside guest Nicola Roberts, try to guess the identities of the three remaining singers.

Musicians Ne-Yo and Aston Merrygold were revealed as Badger and Robin respectively.

The Masked Singer sees famous contestants don elaborate costumes as they sing in front of a celebrity panel who are tasked with trying to guess their identity.

Singers Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Mel B, Morten Harket and Gabrielle, comedian Sir Lenny Henry, television presenter Sue Perkins, actor John Thomson, former footballer Glenn Hoddle and actress Martine McCutcheon had their identities revealed earlier on in the series.