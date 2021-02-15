Gordon Ramsay: I can change a nappy with my eyes closed after lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gordon Ramsay says he can change a nappy with his eyes closed after spending time at home during lockdown.

The TV chef, 54, has spent much of the past year at home with his wife Tana, 46, and their five children following the temporary closure of his restaurant empire due to coronavirus restrictions.

He said his youngest son Oscar, one, had become his “best mate” during lockdown, and he had changed some 150 nappies in total.

Ramsay said: “Having the chance to spend that time with your family is unprecedented. So, we were very fortunate having all seven of us together – the only one we’re missing now is Jack, he’s off as a Royal Marine, active, and so again, you depend on those Zoom calls.

“But it’s much harder for the 18 to 25-year-olds because they can’t see a way out as you can as an adult and a parent and so the reconnect is extraordinary.

“And on top of that is the quality time. I must have gone through about 150 diapers with Oscar. I can literally change a nappy now with my eyes closed and he’s become my best mate.

“And how fitting is that that my first best mate is now a Royal Marine commando and I have a new best mate in Oscar.

Gordon Ramsay (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“I think he should have a buzzcut, I suggest we should go number two on top and shave it at the sides to number two.”

The chef, who is hosting a new gameshow on BBC One called Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance, said he was excited to return to his home in Cornwall when lockdown lifted.

Ramsay spent time there during 2020 and shared on social media that he had received complaints from some local residents.

Asked what he was looking forward to post-lockdown, he said: “Getting back to see my f****** neighbours in Cornwall.”

He appeared to joke: “And guess what? I’ve invited Joe Biden for breakfast….Wait till you see who I’ve got coming for f****** breakfast. Big Joe! You know he’s coming down for the G7.”

Ramsay said his neighbours were “going to go crazy”.

Mr Biden is due to attend the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay beach resort near St Ives this year.

Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance is due to start on BBC One on February 24 at 9pm.