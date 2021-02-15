Strictly’s Aljaz and Janette make surprise announcement after postponing tour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are taking their Hollywood-themed show online.

The married couple this month delayed their Remembering The Oscars tour for a second time, to spring 2022, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They will now stream highlights from the show, which celebrates the Golden Age of Hollywood through to modern Disney favourites, across three weeks starting on Saturday March 27.

The secret is out!!! We are bringing #RememberingTheOscars to YOU!! We have filmed 1 hr of the best bits of our show for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home! @AljazSkorjanec & I are so thrilled to be able to do this! For more information, visit https://t.co/jk1rnDPtef pic.twitter.com/VFbq12EGfX — Janette Manrara (@JManrara) February 15, 2021

On stage they will be joined by a cast of dancers and singers, backed by an LED screen, as they tackle music from Dirty Dancing, Mary Poppins, An American In Paris, The Lion King, La La Land and more.

The performance will be intercut with commentary from Skorjanec and Manrara and also feature backstage content.

They said: “We feel awful having to postpone our Remembering The Oscars tour for a second time due to the pandemic, but we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to film some of the highlights from the show.

“We were devastated that another year would go by without sharing what we truly believe is our best show to date.

(Remembering The Oscars/PA)

“Hopefully this will give our audience and fans a taster of what is to come next year. We love and miss you, and hope you enjoy the show.”

Co-producers Steven Howard for The TCB Group and David Shepherd said: “The support we have from our friends in the regions is invaluable. While venues remain closed, they are working with us to promote this very special streamed performance of Remembering The Oscars to their respective audiences.

“We all know how important local venues are to the cultural fabric of the UK, so we hope this goes some way to supplement the public’s craving for live performance.”

Shot using 10 HD cameras, the pay-per-view event premieres on Saturday March 27 and will be available on demand until April 17.

More information here.