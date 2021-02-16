Actress Sophie Rundle reveals happy news for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle has announced she is pregnant.

Her news comes after she revealed she had suffered a “nice juicy bout of Covid-19” in December which she said had landed her in hospital.

Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, she wrote: “New friend on the way. Arriving here with the daffodils and the sunnier days of spring. O high riser, my little loaf.”

The actress, 32, and British actor Matt Stokoe were photographed wearing what reports said were wedding rings, but there has been no official confirmation they have married.

In December, Rundle shared photos on Instagram of herself looking miserable as she detailed her illness.

She wrote: “GREETINGS FROM MY SICK BED!

“So for Christmas this year I got myself a nice juicy bout of Covid-19. I also have a very festive bloodshot eye from all the hardcore vomiting I did in hospital (swipe if you’re feeling brave).

“I can taste NOTHING, I have a cough to rival a Dickensian workhouse orphan boy and the angel on top of my festive sickness tree is the TOOTHACHE from my gnarly little wisdom teeth at the back there.

“Quite the feast of festive ailments! But self pity is such a drag and we’re all fed up right?

“So how are we all doing? What is everyone finding to cheer themselves up? If you’re feeling low or at the end of your tether, please know you are not alone. You can join my gang. Comment below and let’s cheer each other up.”

Rundle, best known for playing Ada Shelby in BBC gangster drama Peaky Blinders, also stars as Ann Walker in the period series Gentleman Jack.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Ann Walker in Gentleman Jack (Matt Squire/BBC)

The BBC said late last year that filming on the second series of the drama, which sees Suranne Jones playing Anne Lister, had begun in according with Government guidelines on Covid-19.

The new series will be set in Yorkshire in 1835, with all eyes on the two women as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, determined to combine their estates and become a power couple.

The second series will again use the real-life diaries of Anne Lister – part of which were written in code – as its source.