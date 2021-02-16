Hamish Gaman out of Dancing On Ice after finger injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Professional skater Hamish Gaman is the latest casualty in the current series of Dancing On Ice.

Gaman, who had been partnered with soap star Faye Brookes for the ITV competition, suffered a finger injury off the ice while putting on a sock.

Brookes will now continue on the show partnered with professional skater Matt Evers.

Gaman was signed off on Sunday by the medical team as safe to skate with some adjustments to the routine but, after a follow up examination, the medical experts have said he is unable to continue.

And ITV spokeswoman said: “Sadly we can confirm that Hamish Gaman, who has been partnered with Faye Brookes, has had to withdraw from the competition.

“We thank him for all his hard work and wish him the very best as he takes some time out to allow his injury to fully heal.”

He is the latest person to pull out of the show after Joe-Warren Plant and his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer withdrew after testing positive for coronavirus, as did comedian Rufus Hound.

Reality TV star Billie Shepherd also left the show early after injuring herself in a fall, while actress and singer Denise Van Outen withdrew after she partially dislocated her shoulder during training.

ITV have taken the decision to pause Dancing on Ice this week and there will be no live show on Sunday 21st February. Each week our production team and cast have delivered a fantastic show during incredibly challenging times. 1/3#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/55Lz3K9Uu1 — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) February 15, 2021

It was announced on Monday that Dancing On Ice is taking a week-long break and there will be no live show on Sunday.

ITV said: “The welfare of all of those involved is important to us and we felt it prudent to take a week’s break at this juncture.”

It will be replaced by special Dancing On Ice: The Greatest Show On Ice, which will be shown on ITV at 6pm.

The show will be back live on February 28.