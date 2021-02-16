Kit Harington and Rose Leslie share baby news

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together.

A representative for the couple confirmed they had a son. No further details were given.

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together (Jane Barlow/PA)

English actor Harington and Scottish actress Leslie, both 34, had been pictured with the baby in London.

They confirmed they were expecting in September.

Harington and Leslie met while starring together in HBO’s sprawling fantasy series Game Of Thrones.

Harington played hero Jon Snow while Leslie starred as Ygritte.

The couple tied the knot in 2018 at Leslie’s ancestral castle in Aberdeenshire.

The ceremony was attended by their co-stars, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner and Emilia Clarke.