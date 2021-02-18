GB News announces signings to political reporting team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Journalist Darren McCaffrey has been appointed political editor and presenter at GB News.

McCaffrey, who will join from Euronews where he covers EU politics and presents the Raw Politics show, will head up the new network’s political reporting line-up.

He started his career in his native Northern Ireland before spending 10 years at Sky News, covering three general elections and the Brexit vote.

Thrilled I’ll be joining @GBNEWS later in the spring as Political Editor and Presenter Can’t wait to work with the fantastic new team, be back at Westminster and get stuck in… pic.twitter.com/TrCjimC8XD — Darren McCaffrey (@DarrenEuronews) February 18, 2021

He will be joined by Tom Harwood, who leaves politics website Guido Fawkes where he works as a senior reporter.

Originally from Cambridge, Harwood has written for The Spectator and Daily Telegraph among other publications.

They join Dan Wootton, former executive editor at The Sun, among some of the earliest signings to GB News, which is chaired by broadcaster Andrew Neil.

McCaffrey said: “Journalism is at its best when it reflects the widest range of views rather than just the loudest ones.

“I know only too well that local voices are sometimes left out and GB News’ mission to change that is something I’m incredibly excited to be part of.”

Director of news and programmes John McAndrew said: “Both are among the most tenacious reporters in politics. Darren is without doubt one of the best political journalists in the country with an exceptional ability to challenge convention, seek out fresh angles and tell us what’s really going on.

“He’s a fearless interviewer with a boundless enthusiasm that’s compelling on air.

“Tom is an incredibly bright and exciting young journalist with a hunger for finding new stories. He’s made a huge impact so far and has a very promising broadcast career ahead.”

GB News will feature more than 6,500 hours of content a year, made exclusively for the channel.

It has been founded by media executives Andrew Cole and Mark Schneider.