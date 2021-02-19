Anne-Marie: Appearing on The Voice UK gives me imposter syndrome

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anne-Marie has said appearing on The Voice UK has given her “imposter syndrome”.

The musician, who is a coach on the ITV singing competition, said she is star struck by her co-stars and fellow singers Will.i.am, Sir Tom Jones and Olly Murs.

Series 10 of the programme is currently under way, with the blind auditions finishing last week.

(Tim P. Whitby/PA)

Anne-Marie said: “I love the show and it’s just so weird that I’m on it.

“It blows my mind! I’ve kind of got imposter syndrome, but it’s so cool.”

When asked if she feels star struck by the other coaches, she said: “Yeah, I do.

“I think I’ve just been star struck my whole life, whoever I’ve met, but I try and obviously be like, ‘Alright, Tom?’”

Anne-Marie, 29, said she is “determined to stop Olly getting a hat trick” of victories with singers he has coached on the programme.

She said she is “so competitive”, adding: “So that’s obviously my goal of my whole entire life right now and I’m going to be dreaming about it and not being able to sleep at the same time.”

Anne-Marie was announced as a coach on the singing competition last year, replacing Meghan Trainor.

Will.i.am (Ian West/PA)

Will.i.am said Anne-Marie has been “rocking it like she’s been there for a couple of seasons”.

He added: “She’s a true pro.

“And her transparency and her honesty and how she is as a person is really effective for the format of the show.”

When asked what keeps bringing him back as a judge, he said: “In this order. One, I love the UK. Two, I love the format.

“Three, I love Tom, and four, to be able to pay it forward and give advice, mentor, or spread the knowledge to folks that want to have a career in music.”

Will.i.am added: “It doesn’t seem like the 10th series.

“I didn’t think when I first started that 10 series later, I’d still be in that chair because I do it year by year.

“Every year I have to decide if I will do it or not.

“And in my head I was always like, ‘I’ll just doing it for a year or two’.

“But now it’s been almost 10 years, it’s just crazy.”

The Voice UK continues on Saturday at 8.35pm on ITV.