Jamie Jewitt shares sweet meaning behind Camilla Thurlow’s engagement ring

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Jamie Jewitt has explained the sweet meaning behind the engagement ring he gave to Camilla Thurlow.

The couple, who met on ITV2 show Love Island, announced the news on Friday with an Instagram post showing their daughter Nell wearing a babygrow featuring the words “Mummy, will you marry my Daddy?”

Thurlow told her 1.5 million followers: “The most perfect ring that only the person who knows me the very best would be able to design for me.

@jamiejewitt_ only you could totally surprise me and at the same time be exactly the wonderful person I know and love.

“What a perfect evening with these two, my future husband and our darling Nell.”

Jewitt has now shared more information about the ring he gave her, posting a close-up photo and video of the jewellery on Instagram.

He wrote: “As you all keep asking to see the ring I thought I’d let you know the story behind it. This is not an AD nor was this ring gifted. I just really want to show my appreciation for the amazing jeweller that helped me design this ring over the past 6months, also to @conniethurlow @deborahthurlow and @sophie.i.17 for helping me along the way.

“Having known that @camillathurlow was a rare and unique human being, I really wanted her ring to reflect this.

“I know big diamonds were not her thing so we decided to make the ring elegant and understated like her.

“Being a natural beauty we thought the leaf design would best represent this, and in keeping with the natural theme we incorporated moonstones and also small brown and white diamonds to add a bit of sparkle.

“Cam has always worn a mix of white, yellow and rose gold so we used all 3.

“Finally, I wanted pink tourmalines to be added (Nell’s birthstone) as little Nell has completely changed our lives in a way we could never have imagined, I wanted her to be a part of this moment and therefore this ring.

“Thank you so much @victoriabedwelljewellery you really made this special. I really cannot recommend you enough!”

After the proposal, Jewitt shared the same photo as Thurlow and added: “She said yes!!!

“I’ll fail miserably if I try to describe how I feel right now. All I will say is I have everything I need right here. I love these two more than anything. @camillathurlow I can’t wait to call you my wife.”

The couple announced the arrival of their first child in October last year.