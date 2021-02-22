Ant and Dec to deliver virtual assembly to schoolchildren about Covid-19 worries

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Celebrities Ant and Dec will give a virtual assembly to schoolchildren on the additional concerns that some young people are experiencing due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The stars will host the assembly online for the NSPCC on Tuesday – with a guest appearance from comedian David Walliams – to equip children with the knowledge they need to stay safe during the pandemic.

It is part of the charity’s Speak Out Stay Safe programme of assemblies, which normally take place in primary schools.

The TV duo hosted the first virtual assembly in June last year – which received more than 100,000 views on Facebook and YouTube.

Ant said: “After what has been an incredibly difficult start to the year for many young people, we feel privileged to once again be hosting the NSPCC’s virtual assembly for children and their families.

Dec said: “We hope we can remind children that they don’t have to just carry their worries with them – they can always speak to someone they trust if they’re feeling sad, overwhelmed, or unsafe.”

The assembly will cover coronavirus-related worries such as children not being able to see their family and friends, changes in daily routines, experiencing new feelings and spending more time online.

The stars will host the assembly online for the NSPCC (NSPCC)

Janet Hinton, NSPCC’s service head of school service, said: “The lockdown has turned the lives of children upside down and many are struggling to cope with the challenges it has posed.

“Although our trained ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ staff can’t currently go into schools, it is essential that every child knows who they can turn to if they need help and support.”

The assembly will be shown on the NSPCC’s Facebook page from 10am on Tuesday.