Love Island’s Dr Alex George hails ‘real glimmer of hope’ offered by road map

Former Love Island contestant and Government adviser Dr Alex George has hailed news that coronavirus restrictions could finally be lifted by June 21 as “a real glimmer of hope”.

The A&E doctor, who appeared on the ITV reality programme in 2018, was appointed as a youth mental health ambassador earlier this year.

He described the four-stage plan, announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday, as “a real glimmer of hope”.

He wrote on Instagram: “WE HAVE A DATE FOR THE DIARY. All going well we could see an end to restrictions on the 21st of June.

“This is SUCH good news and a real glimmer of hope.

“Let’s use this motivation to keep going, look after ourselves, protect the NHS and move forward with a clear goal in sight.”

The A&E doctor has been working in hospital throughout the pandemic.

(Ian West/PA)

George added: “I know there are many variables in this scenario but right now we need all the optimism we can get. Let’s do this. We will all have earned a drink at the end of this.”

George has been campaigning for better support following the death of his younger brother, Llyr, last year.

The 19-year-old, who was due to attend medical school, took his own life in July after suffering mental health issues.

His role of youth mental health ambassador adviser to the Government was announced by Downing Street earlier this month.