Nicola Adams and Jonny Wilkinson sign up for new Bear Grylls show

Sports stars Nicola Adams and Jonny Wilkinson are to test their “survival instincts” in a TV show with Bear Grylls.

They will face the “gruelling and harsh” terrain of Dartmoor in the two-part ITV series, to be broadcast this spring.

The pair will be pushed to “their physical and mental limits” while rock climbing, abseiling and crossing ice-cold rivers.

Bear Grylls arrives for his OBE investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Boxer-turned-Strictly Come Dancing contestant Adams said: “I love getting out of my comfort zone but this was unlike anything I’ve done before.”

Former rugby union player Wilkinson said: “Spending time with Bear, being challenged in so many ways and sharing a few intense adventure experiences, was an absolute privilege.

“I’ll always remember this one.”

Jonny Wilkinson said spending time with Bear Grylls was ‘an absolute privilege’ (David Davies/PA)

The sports stars will feature in Bear & Jonny Wilkinson’s Wild Adventure and Bear & Nicola Adams’ Wild Adventure.

Grylls, whose other shows have featured celebrities like Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts learning survival techniques, said of Adams and Wilkinson: “The wild is a great leveller and also revealer, and to share this adventure with both these legends was special.

“I admire their tenacity and willingness to talk so honestly. They both shone bright out there.”

Adams and professional dancer Katya Jones made history last year as Strictly’s first same-sex couple.

But they had to withdraw early after Jones received a positive Covid-19 test result.