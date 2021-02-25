Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio: Drama should address the coronavirus pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Line Of Duty creator Jed Mercurio has said drama “should address” the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the BBC’s Inside Culture With Mary Beard that if he wrote a script inspired by health-related issues, it would be about Covid-19.

Mercurio said: “It feels now that if I were to write about medicine it probably would be directly related to the pandemic, because I think that drama should address that.

“Quite what canvas that should be in, I don’t know.”

Mercurio also discussed the sixth series of Line Of Duty, which the BBC said earlier this month was “coming soon”.

He said the series had been shot so the “pandemic is invisible”.

“What we did decide to do was we snuck in a few allegorical points in relation to the current situation, so sharp-eyed viewers should look out for those,” he added.

Jed Mercurio’s appearance on Inside Culture With Mary Beard is on BBC Two on Thursday at 7pm.