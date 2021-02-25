Key questions on reboot of hit comedy Frasier

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Multiple award-winning comedy Frasier is to return to television screens.

Here, the PA news agency answers some of the key questions surrounding the reboot of the Seattle-based TV hit.

Who will star in the new series?

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his lead role in Frasier

Kelsey Grammer, 66, will reprise his role as psychiatrist Dr Frasier Crane.

The series previously also starred Jane Leeves as Daphne Moon, David Hyde Pierce as Dr Niles Crane and Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle, however it has not yet been confirmed whether Grammer’s former co-stars will return.

John Mahoney, who played Frasier’s father Martin, died in 2018.

How long did Frasier previously run for?

Also bringing back Frasier, one of the most highly acclaimed, most successful comedy series of all time. The revival will have everything you love about the original: coziness, great writing, and of course, a cast led by @KelseyGrammer. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/cZKAOtw6WF — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 24, 2021

Frasier ran for 11 series from 1993 to 2004.

How did the last series end?

Laura Linney played Frasier's love interest in the final series

Frasier decided to leave his job as a psychiatrist in Seattle after accepting an offer of work in San Francisco.

The final scene showed Frasier on a flight. But after he landed, the pilot announced: “Welcome to Chicago.”

His love interest Charlotte Connor, played by Laura Linney, had recently moved to the city.

What awards did Frasier win?

The popular series picked up a host of awards and won widespread critical acclaim.

Grammer won Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award prizes for his role in the comedy.

The series picked up 37 Emmys from 107 nominations overall.

What has Grammer said about the show’s return?

Kelsey Grammer will reprise his lead role in the reboot of Frasier

The actor said he is looking forward to returning to the role.

He said: “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world.

“I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr Frasier Crane.”

Where will the reboot be available?

It is being produced by Paramount+, the rebranded streaming service from US entertainment giant ViacomCBS.