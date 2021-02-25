Gregg Wallace poses shirtless in a kilt during Edinburgh trip

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Gregg Wallace showed of his muscled torso as he posed shirtless in a kilt during a visit to Edinburgh.

The MasterChef judge, 56, travelled to the Scottish capital as part of his Big Weekend series for Channel 5.

Gregg Wallace travelled to Edinburgh for his Big Weekend series (Channel 5/Rumpus Media/PA)

The three-day trip saw him explore the city’s history and food scene, including a visit to Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin, with whom he cooked a meal of grouse and langoustines.

Wallace, who has shed four stone in the last three years through healthy eating and exercise, also took a lesson in playing the bagpipes and tried on a kilt for the first time.

The MasterChef judge took a lesson in playing the bagpipes (Channel 5/Rumpus Media/PA)

Pictures from the trip show him posing in a red tartan kilt complete with a sporran bag and green knee-high socks.

Wallace later finished his time in Edinburgh with an early morning swim in the North Sea.

He was exploring the city’s history and food scene (Channel 5/Rumpus Media/PA)

He said: “It wasn’t my first visit to the fine city of Edinburgh, I have visited a few times before.

“In fact, I’m up every couple of years for the rugby but it was the first time I’ve ever worn a kilt. It did look smart and it was incredibly comfortable.”

Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend In Edinburgh airs on Friday February 26 at 9pm on Channel 5.