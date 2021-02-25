Gregg Wallace poses shirtless in a kilt during Edinburgh trip

Gregg Wallace showed of his muscled torso as he posed shirtless in a kilt during a visit to Edinburgh.
The MasterChef judge, 56, travelled to the Scottish capital as part of his Big Weekend series for Channel 5.
The three-day trip saw him explore the city’s history and food scene, including a visit to Michelin-starred chef Tom Kitchin, with whom he cooked a meal of grouse and langoustines.
Wallace, who has shed four stone in the last three years through healthy eating and exercise, also took a lesson in playing the bagpipes and tried on a kilt for the first time.
Pictures from the trip show him posing in a red tartan kilt complete with a sporran bag and green knee-high socks.
Wallace later finished his time in Edinburgh with an early morning swim in the North Sea.
He said: “It wasn’t my first visit to the fine city of Edinburgh, I have visited a few times before.
“In fact, I’m up every couple of years for the rugby but it was the first time I’ve ever worn a kilt. It did look smart and it was incredibly comfortable.”
Gregg Wallace’s Big Weekend In Edinburgh airs on Friday February 26 at 9pm on Channel 5.
