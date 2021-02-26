Kate Lawler thanks doctors after daughter is treated in hospital

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Kate Lawler has thanked doctors for caring for her baby daughter after she developed an infection.

The reality star said Noa “has improved” after having to stay in hospital overnight on Thursday.

The newborn, who is less than a month old, had an infection in her finger, Lawler said on Instagram.

(Yui Mok/PA)

On Friday, Lawler added: “Noa has improved and we’ve officially been discharged from hospital.

“I can continue giving her antibiotics at home.

“That you to everyone at Whittington Hospital for taking such excellent care of my baby girl.”

She added: “I’m forever grateful and my heart goes out to anyone who’s little one is in hospital right now.”

Prior to Noa being discharged from the London hospital, Lawler said she was “in awe” of the baby’s “strength and bravery”.