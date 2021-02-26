Double amputee racing driver Billy Monger completes 140-mile charity challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Double leg amputee racing driver Billy Monger said he has “never been that drained in all my life” after completing a 140-mile triathlon-inspired charity challenge across England.

The 21-year-old tackled the gruelling event over the past five days to raise money for Red Nose Day – completing the final 50-mile stretch walking and cycling laps of Brands Hatch race track in Kent from 9am until 7pm on Friday.

He began by walking 18 miles from Millennium Bridge in Gateshead to Durham Castle, before kayaking six-and-a-half miles across Ullswater Lake in the Lake District.

But 50mph winds and choppy conditions on the lake meant he had to start a day later than planned, when he undertook a 65 mile cycle from Birmingham to Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire.

Cycle complete! Hard to explain what it means to have been able to ride again, anything is achievable with the right support. One more walk to go and we’ve made it over the line 👊🏻 @comicrelief pic.twitter.com/auO1bvJ54y — billywhizz (@BillyMonger) February 26, 2021

Monger, who lost both of his legs in a racing accident three years ago, said: “The last few laps felt like a lifetime.

“It was the most exhausting experience of my life. At times I’ve never had to dig that deep. I never did this for me, it was about raising as much money as possible to change people’s lives.

“This has been one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to do in my entire life but without everyone’s support I wouldn’t have got through it. I’ve been to places that I’ve not been physically, mentally, and emotionally in a long time.

“But I want to say thank you for all your donations and your support as they’ll make such a difference to people’s lives and that’s what it’s all been about for me. So please keeping donating if you can.

“This morning, particularly after finishing today’s cycle, I’ve never been that drained in all my life.”

A documentary of his challenge will air on BBC One in March.

Monger began racing at the age of six, but in April 2017 he suffered life-changing injuries in a crash during a British F4 race which resulted in the amputation of both his legs.

However, he was back at the wheel within a year and underwent months of training to take on the charity challenge.

A Comic Relief spokesman said: “Although Billy has finished the challenge, there is still a long way to go to raise money for Red Nose Day and help tackle issues including homelessness, hunger, domestic abuse, and mental health problems, all of which have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, in the UK and around the world.”

Donations can be made at www.comicrelief.com/rednoseday/challenges/billy.