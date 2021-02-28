Britain’s track record at the Golden Globes

Something went wrong - please try again later.

British hopefuls at this year’s Golden Globe awards know they will have to do exceptionally well to top last year’s success.

A total of 10 British wins were clocked up at the 2020 ceremony – the best performance by Britain so far this century.

Winners included Olivia Colman for playing the Queen in the blockbuster drama series The Crown – a role for which she is nominated again this year, along with her performance in the film drama The Father.

Among the other winners in 2020 were Brian Cox for the TV drama series Succession, Taron Egerton for playing Elton John in the film Rocketman, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her role in TV comedy series Fleabag.

Before 2020, Britain enjoyed mixed fortunes at the Golden Globes.

A peak came in 2009 – the year of Slumdog Millionaire, when there were wins for Britain in seven categories.

But between 2010 and 2019, the results were not so good.

The number of wins ranged from five in both 2013 and 2017, to just one win in 2014 and none at all in 2010.

The Crown could offer Britain its best chances in 2021, thanks not just to Olivia Colman but also nominations for fellow cast members Helena Bonham Carter, Emma Corrin and Josh O’Connor.

Other British hopefuls this year include three contenders for best actor in a film drama: Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal); two nominees for best actress in a film drama: Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman); and Rosamund Pike for best actress in a film musical or comedy (I Care A Lot).

There is another hat-trick of British nominees in the category of best actor in a film musical or comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), James Corden (The Prom) and Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield).